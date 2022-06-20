The Douglasville City Council approved a $40,003,944 operating budget for Fiscal Year 2023 during a special meeting Thursday.
The budget is slightly less than the FY22 amended budget of $40,207,337.
The amended budget for FY22 is the result of the implementation of a Pay and Classification Study, a 5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) and 3% annual merit increases, according to city Community Relations Director Jason Post.
Post said that most of the capital budget for FY23 is being taken from American Rescue Plan Act funds rather than coming from the general fund.
“The city is making the most efficient use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to complete important capital projects,” city Finance Director Karin Callan said.
The focus of the FY23 budget centered on employee retention and recruitment as well as maintaining capital and investing and planning for future infrastructure, according to a budget summary prepared for the city council earlier this month by Callan, City Manager Marcia Hampton and Financial Analyst Heather Campbell.
The FY23 budget includes a 2.5% COLA and 3% on average merit adjustment, according to the summary. Other personnel related expenses in the budget include an 8% increase in health insurance costs, 21% increase in workers compensation and a 9% decrease in the employee’s pension fund.
The budget includes $1.1 million in capital for improvements to facilities and improvements at West Pines Golf Course.
The summary notes that with the new downtown amphitheater set to open early next year, operational costs for it are “programmed in to begin in March of 2023.”
Nearly 57% of general fund revenues in the city come from two sources: property taxes represent 31% and sales tax represents 26%/
The FY23 budget is based on the city setting its M&O millage rate later this year at 7.211 mills, the same rate it has been set at over the past five years, according to the report.
Douglasville expects to receive $12.6 million in ARPA funds over a two-year period. The first portion of $6.3 million in ARPA money was received last year and the second half of the funding is expected to be received during FY23.
The city plans to use $7 million in ARPA funds on capital expenditures. Additionally, the city will use $1 million for retention incentives, $500,000 to begin design work on a new city hall and $480,000 for supplementation of commercial sanitation services.
