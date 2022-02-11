The Douglasville City Council gave final approval on Monday to new ward maps that were redrawn as part of the 2020 reapportionment process.
While the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education still await final approval on their new maps, the council’s maps are now binding. That’s because the city charter allows changes to the charter with votes by the council at two consecutive meetings. The council cast its first vote in favor of the maps on Jan. 18.
Among the big changes on the new ward maps in Douglasville, an area west of downtown and north of Interstate 20 moves from Wards 1 and 3 into Ward 2. South of I-20, Ward 1 gains an area to the east of the old district from Ward 4.
The BOC and BOE maps have both been passed by the General Assembly as part of the local calendar. The maps are expected to go to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk in the near future for final approval.
The General Assembly redrew maps for the U.S. Congress and state House and state Senate and those maps have been approved and signed by Kemp.
There is a lawsuit pending that may cause the districts to be redrawn.
Douglas County has been entirely within the 13th Congressional District represented by Democrat David Scott for the past decade. Under the new maps, the western two-thirds of the county will be in the 3rd Congressional District represented by Republican Drew Ferguson, who was in Douglasville two weeks ago to get feedback from local officials and citizens on important issues in Douglas.
All county residents should soon be receiving new voter registration cards in the mail showing their precinct and new voting districts for U.S. Congress, state Senate, state House, county commission, school board and city council for those living within incorporated Douglasville, Villa Rica and Austell.
Voters can also look up their information on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
