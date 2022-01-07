Before the Douglasville City Council's first meeting of the year, the four council members reelected in 2021 were sworn-in by county and municipal judges for new four-year terms.
Council members Terry Miller, Nycole Miller, Lashun Burr Danley and Sam Davis all easily won reelection in nonpartisan elections in November.
The swearing-in ceremonies were held at the conference center about 30 minutes before the regular scheduled legislative work session.
During the meeting, Terry Miller was reelected to serve as mayor pro tem by his fellow council members.
