The Douglasville City Council voted Monday to award the construction contract for the new downtown town green and amphitheater project to Carrollton-based Ra-Lin and Associates.
The city will pay Ra-Lin $12,143,991 under the agreement. Construction is projected to start sometime this month and be completed in March of 2023, according to city documents.
Mayor Rochelle Robinson said Ra-Lin’s bid had the highest score of all bids and that the company’s bid price was also the least expensive of the companies responding to the city’s Request For Proposal issued in July.
The city council voted last month to OK the issuance of revenue bonds to pay for the construction. The bonds will be paid back over 25 years from revenue generated by the project.
Plans from the city show the amphitheater will be constructed catty-cornered at the intersection of Church Street and Club Drive. The amphitheater will include a production/dressing area.
The existing elevator tower and bridge will be redeveloped as part of the project. The bridge will become an event space with a maximum capacity of 179 people, according to plans from the city. The existing tower will be renovated and a third floor will be added that will serve as a small event space.
A new concessions building with restrooms will also be constructed. The top floor of that building will become a rooftop event space capable of holding 235 people, according to the plans.
City Manager Marcia Hampton called the town green project the city’s “anchor development for downtown” during a presentation to the Board of Commissioners last month.
In addition to the town green and amphitheater that Ra-Lin was hired to construct, Hampton told the BOC the city is working with a private developer, Mill Creek, which she said would incorporate 10,000 square feet of retail space, 350 apartment units and parking as part of the town green project.
In addition to the town green, Hampton told the BOC the city is in Phase II of its conference center plan, which includes a downtown hotel. Hampton said a more recent study shows there is a market for a downtown hotel.
