The Douglasville City Council voted Monday to approve a development plan for a new QuikTrip on Highway 5 and rezoning requests that will allow two new town-home communities.
The QuikTrip development plan was approved by a unanimous vote. The company is building a one-story, 4,993-square-foot convenience store on Highway 5 north of Interstate 20. The location was previously the site of Douglasville Family Dental, which moved to Prestley Mill Road after a fire earlier this year.
A QuikTrip spokesperson told the Sentinel in September that the new QT will be identical to the Chapel Hill Road store.
Rezoning requests for two town-home communities off Fairburn Road near I-20 were also approved unanimously by the city council on Monday. Both rezoning requests were tabled after hearings last month so that conditions tied to the requests could be finalized.
SA Land Group is proposing 124 town homes on 13.83 acres on Vansant Road. The city council previously voted to annex the property, which had been in unincorporated Douglas County, and Monday’s vote OK’d the rezoning request from the county zoning of Residential Low Density (R-LD) to Planned Residential District (PRD) in the city.
Among 15 conditions the city council set before approving the rezoning are a mandatory homeowners’ association; a maximum of 124 townhomes constructed with a density rate not to exceed nine units per acre; 10% of total area preserved as greenspace; rental units capped at 10% of total units; target price points of $250,000 and up; a camera system throughout the community; and a fire pit with additional amenities to include trails and/or a dog park.
The second development proposed is on 18.5 acres at the intersection of South Burnt Hickory Road and Midway Road across from a mobile home park. The city council on Monday approved SA Land Group’s request to change zoning from Planned Unit Development District (PUD) zoned property to amend the special stipulations of zoning.
The proposal includes 66 town homes and 26 single-family homes for a total of 92 total units.
Among 12 conditions the city council set before approving the rezoning request are a mandatory homeowners’ association; a maximum of 92 units to be developed — 66 townhomes and 26 single-family detached residences; two-car garages in all single-family detached units; rentals capped at 10% of total units; target price points of units from $250,000 for town homes and $325,000 for single-family detached residences; amenities such as trails and a dog park.
In other business Monday, the city council amended City Manager Marcia Hampton’s contract. Under the new deal, Hampton will receive an annual salary of $215,000 and an $800 a month car allowance. Additionally, an amount equal to 10% of her salary will be contributed to a retirement account designated by Hampton.
The amended contract will take effect Jan. 1, 2022, and will expire Jan. 1, 2026. At that point, the agreement would renew for one additional four-year term unless either party gives written notice of non-renewal at least 90 days in advance of the anniversary date.
The changes were made to reflect a cost of living adjustments and market adjustments, Assistant City Manager Chelsea Jackson said.
Jackson told the city council that salaries of other city managers in metro Atlanta as well as top officials in Douglas County were looked at in determining Hampton’s new salary and benefits.
Hampton’s new salary is equal to the $215,000 County Administrator Sharon Subadan is paid. Hampton oversees day-to-day operations of the city government, while Subadan oversees operations of the county government.
