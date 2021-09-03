The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously Thursday to adopt a millage rate that is 5.61% over the rollback rate.
The 7-0 vote came after the third and final public hearing during which no one spoke.
The maintenance and operations tax rate set by the council of 7.211 mills has been the same since 2018. However, it is .383 mills higher than the rollback rate of 6.828 mills, which is the rate needed to bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year and avoid what the state considers a tax increase.
Two things affect the tax bill property owners get near the end of the year: the county’s assessed value of the property and the millage rates set by all governments with taxing authority.
Karin Callan, the city’s finance director, in a presentation to the council, showed that a house that increased in assessed value by the county from $200,000 last year to $210,000 this year would pay $28.84 more in city taxes with the city’s millage staying the same. However, if a house assessed at $200,000 last year decreased to $190,000 this year, the savings would be $28.84.
City Manager Marcia Hampton told the council the recommendation from staff to the council on where the tax rate should be is “based on the services that you all are providing.”
“The cost of services has gone up,” Hampton said.
Hampton said she also looks ahead, noting that the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) will be up for renewal before the county’s voters potentially in 2022 with the current SPLOST expiring.
“If we did not have the current SPLOST program, that’s $4 million per year that your general fund will have to pick up, Hampton said. Hampton added that extra revenue collected when the digest goes up and the millage rate stays the same helps carry the city through times like the 2008 economic crisis that led to a sharp decrease in property values.
“So we more so look at it based on your financial outlook based on services that you all are currently providing,” Hampton said. “The cost of those services. And then what you may be faced with down the road.”
The city of Douglasville was the final government body in the county to set its millage rates this year.
On Tuesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to keep its millage at 12.563, which is 3.92% above the rollback rate.
Also Tuesday, the Villa Rica City Council voted to keep its millage at 6.250 mills, which is 3.68% above the rollback rate.
And on Aug. 28, the Douglas County Board of Education voted to drop its millage rate from 19.60 to 19.55, which is 12.99% above the rollback rate.
