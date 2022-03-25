The Douglasville City Council on Monday voted to remand to the city’s Planning Commission a proposed rezoning that would allow three new warehouses on Highway 5.
The vote came after city Zoning Administrator Ryan Anderson told the council at its March 17 work session that state law requires a Developments of Regional Impact (DRI) study be completed before the local government considers the rezoning request.
A DRI is a state requirement which evaluates the proposed development’s effect on the surrounding transportation infrastructure.
Taylor & Mathis — a Cobb County real estate company — is asking that the 64.68 acre property at the corner of Highway 5 and Rose Avenue be rezoned from General Commercial (GC) to Light Industrial (LI).
Anderson told the council the DRI was supposed to have been completed before the Planning Commission’s March 1 hearing on the rezoning for the property.
At that hearing, the Planning Commission heard from roughly 10 citizens who were opposed to the rezoning, with most citing traffic concerns; after hearing from citizens, the Planning Commission voted to recommend the City Council deny the proposal.
The DRI is expected to be completed by the end of May, in time for the Planning Commission’s June 7 meeting where a new hearing would be held. Once the Planning Commission votes again, the rezoning request would then move back to the City Council for hearings and a final decision.
The proposed development on the site would entail 737,200 square feet of light industrial warehouse/distribution development spread across three buildings with associated office space, according to a city report on the project.
Access would be limited to one full access point on Highway 5 and a right-out access point on Rose Avenue, according to the city report.
The current owner of the property would retain a portion of the property along Highway 5 for commercial use, according to the report.
