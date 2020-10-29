SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The criminal justice system can be intimidating, frustrating, and confusing, especially if you are a victim of a violent crime perpetrated by a loved one.
Because most victims are unfamiliar with their rights and procedures of the system, Solicitor-General, Sonya Compton, in collaboration with Douglas County District Attorney, Ryan Leonard, and the Prosecuting Attorney Council of Georgia (PAC), are commemorating Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a new Victim Notification Card to educate and assist victims in Douglas County.
These cards will be distributed directly to victims by law enforcement throughout the county and included cities. The cards are designed to help ensure that crime victims are fully aware of their rights. Designed by PAC, the notification cards outline victims’ rights under the Georgia Constitution through Marsy’s Law and the Georgia Crime Victims Bill of Rights. The cards will also provide victims with information on local resources, such as the local domestic violence shelter and services.
In 2018, Marsy’s Law amended the Georgia State Constitution to include a Bill of Rights for victims of violent crimes. The constitutional amendment received broad support and assures rights for all victims. During this important month, let us remember survivors of violence and work together as a community to end domestic violence.
