Douglas County has been awarded a $120,000 grant earmarked for a planning study on the Highway 92 Corridor.
With a $30,000 local match requirement, $150,000 will be invested in planning the future of Douglas County, according to Yvette Jones, the county’s chief communications officer. Study funds are awarded through the Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) of the Atlanta Regional Commission.
The original LCI Study for this corridor was completed in 2008. Supplemental funding was obtained in 2009 to develop transportation recommendations.
The initial study was foundational to the vision for this corridor, Jones said. It has resulted in significant economic investment at critical nodes, including the intersection of Highway 92 and Lee Road. This area is served by the Connect Douglas transit system, a key consideration in the grant award.
The LCI program was created in 1999 by the Atlanta Regional Commission to help the region’s communities envision and build healthy, mixed-use, mixed income developments that help reduce vehicle miles traveled and improve air quality.
“We are excited to continue to implement the vision that our citizens have set forth for their community,” said Vice Chairman and District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan.
A Livable Centers Initiative study requires significant public involvement. The project will be guided by a steering committee comprised of local citizens and stakeholders. There will be additional opportunities for the community to participate in the planning process, both online and in-person, once the project is underway.
For community members who would like to review the original planning studies for this corridor, the information can be found at https://www.celebratedouglascounty.com/614/Plans-and-Studies. Planning and Zoning staff members are available to answer questions and take feedback on the project by calling 678-838-2060.
