County breaks ground on Punkintown Park

When former District 3 Commissioner Mike Mulcare reached the podium, he asked for a moment to regain his composure.
As Mulcare was about to give some comments about finally seeing the groundbreaking for Punkintown Nature Preserve Park, he was overcome with emotion.
“Give me a moment, please,” Mulcare asked. “Give me a moment.”
Once the former commissioner regained his composure, he talked about how the park will serve the citizens of Douglas County.
“This will be here for generations to come,” Mulcare said. “Everyone will benefit from it. It wasn’t one person, but a collection of people that made this happen.”
When the $1.2 million park is completed, District 3 will have two parks.
The 84 acres was donated to the county about seven years ago while Mulcare was still in office.
When Tarenia Carthan took office four years ago, she made it a priority to see it built.
Included in the park will be a gravel parking lot that is accessible from Punkintown Road at the end of the street.
There will be picnic areas, waterless rest rooms, and a 100-foot bridge to span over Bear Creak.
A majority of the land will remain wooded.
“I’m just overwhelmed,” Carthan said. “This county needed another park. This board believes in the quality of life for the citizens. The money for this park comes out of the county’s coffers. We are not using any SPLOST funds.”
Parks and Recreation Director Gary Dukes and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell both credited Carthan in helping make sure the park would be built.
“She took this project, and wouldn’t let up,” said Mitchell, who chairs the Parks and Recreation Committee.
“Commissioner Carthan has been a bulldog on this project,” Dukes said. “She would not let it go.”
Dukes said there will be about 1,000 feet of shore land by the reservoir.
He said future plans include partnering with the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority to add canoeing and other park sports.
District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson said the park will blend in with the community’s character.
“Just listen,” Robinson said. “What do you hear? The conservation and preservation of this community will come through. This matches the character of the community. Every now and then we get it right.”
Mulcare agreed.
“This time we got it right,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.