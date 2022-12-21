Deal pic

Firefighter Tatiana Aulet trains at the Douglas County fire training facility over the summer. Douglas County will continue to provide fire protective services to the city of Douglasville after a new Service Delivery Strategy was agreed to by both sides on Monday.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglas County government will continue providing fire and other services to the city of Douglasville after a deal that also extends the penny Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) was signed off on by both sides earlier this week.

The county Board of Commissioners and the Douglasville City Council voted during separate meetings Monday to adopt an intergovernmental agreement for the Service Delivery Strategy and the LOST.

