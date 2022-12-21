The Douglas County government will continue providing fire and other services to the city of Douglasville after a deal that also extends the penny Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) was signed off on by both sides earlier this week.
The county Board of Commissioners and the Douglasville City Council voted during separate meetings Monday to adopt an intergovernmental agreement for the Service Delivery Strategy and the LOST.
The current Service Delivery Strategy agreement runs through Oct. 31, 2023.
Under the new Service Delivery Strategy deal as part of the agreement signed Monday, the city will pay the county $4.5 million a year for fire protection services beginning Jan. 1, 2025. That annual payment will increase by 3% a year. Until 2025, the city will continue paying the current $1.6 million a year for fire services.
Additionally, the city will pay $396,000 to the county for animal control services, with an annual 3% increase, starting in 2025. The city will continue to pay $250,000 for animal services for the next two years.
The city has looked into starting its own fire department, and the new deal gives them the option to do that as early as November of 2029 as long as they give the county 24 months notice on or after Oct. 31, 2027.
The city also agreed to assume all responsibility and control for road segments within the city limits except Chapel Hill Road and Riverside Parkway.
While the current Service Delivery agreement doesn’t expire until next year, extending the LOST was more pressing for both sides since it would have expired Dec. 31, 2022, if a new deal hadn’t been reached.
Douglas County’s sales tax rate of 7% is made up of four different components — 4% goes to the state of Georgia, a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) which is split among the county and cities, a 1% Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) which goes to the school system, and a 1% LOST.
Unlike the SPLOST and ESPLOST revenues, which can only be used for capital projects, LOST revenues go into the local governments’ general funds and can be used for operating purposes.
Voters may be familiar with SPLOST and ESPLOST referenda which appear on the ballot every few years to approve new versions to replace expiring ones.
LOST was placed on the ballot in the 1970s, and when approved by the voters, resulted in a sales tax increase that took effect Oct. 1, 1976.
LOST doesn’t have an expiration date like SPLOST and ESPLOST, as long as the county and cities can reach agreement every 10 years on how those sales tax revenues are to be split among them.
Currently, Douglasville is getting 28.47% of the LOST penny, which amounts to a little over $10 million, or 30% of the city’s general fund budget.
Douglas County gets 66.31% of the LOST penny, which amounts to about $18 million, or 21% of the county government’s general fund revenue.
Under the agreement signed Monday:
• For 2023, 2024 and 2025, the county will get 69.05% of the LOST penny, Douglasville will get 25.5%, Villa Rica will get 5.35% and Austell will get 0.10%.
• For 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029: the county will get 67.84%, Douglasville will get 26.5%, Villa Rica will get 5.56% and Austell will get 0.10%.
• For 2030, 2031 and 2032: The county will get 66.63%, Douglasville will get 27.5%, Villa Rica will get 5.77% and Austell will get 0.10%.
District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell served as chairman of the county’s Service Delivery Strategy Committee and District 3 County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan served as chairman of the Local Option Sales Tax Committee.
Both commissioners praised the new deals reached Monday in a release from the county.
“...I am excited to announce that the long process of negotiations of the LOST & SDS agreement are solidified and will set the direction for the county and cities,” Mitchell said. “As your servant leader, I would like to sincerely thank all of the participants, including staff. Our ‘One Douglas’ approach with the willingness to work together has truly paid off. This was a job well done for the constituents from which we serve.”
Added Carthan: “... I am excited that the Board of Commissioners and the cities of Douglasville, Villa Rica, and Austell have come to an agreement to provide equitable credit and services to our citizens for the next 10 years. We all benefit as a community when we work together.”
