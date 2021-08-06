The Douglas County Tax Commissioner’s Office has collected over $700,000 in delinquent property taxes as owners avoided having their property sold.
Tax Commissioner Greg Baker said he was pleased that his staff helped over 200 property owners avoid a tax sale.
Baker said that the tax commissioner’s office worked with property owners until they paid their 2020 tax bill and avoided having their property sold at auction.
There were 217 properties that were delinquent until the owners paid their taxes. Only four properties were sold at an Aug. 3 auction in front of the tax office on Fairburn Road, according to Baker. The properties sold were all vacant lots, Baker said.
“We had a fifth property but the owner paid on the day of the auction,” he said. “I never want to take anybody’s property. The people in the tax office did a great job of working with the owners until it was paid.”
The tax commissioner’s office collected $773,138.91 in delinquent taxes that will be turned over to the county, the cities of Douglasville and Villa Rica and the school system.
Property taxes are one of the largest sources of revenue for local governments.
“My whole goal was not to sell anyone’s property,” Baker said. “I want to treat people’s property like it was my own. I wouldn’t want anyone to take my property. It was a blessing not to see anyone’s property taken.”
Of the 217 properties that were delinquent, about 85% were residential, according to the tax commissioner’s office.
