Alexander senior Ava Holcomb is pictured with her drawing of an American Chestnut tree that won first place in a contest at the school.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

Dot Padgett called Douglas County the “perfect place” for the resurrection of the American Chestnut tree.

Padgett, chair of the Douglasville-Douglas County Friends of the American Chestnut, made those remarks during an Arbor Day Restoration Celebration on Thursday afternoon at Alexander High.

