Dot Padgett called Douglas County the “perfect place” for the resurrection of the American Chestnut tree.
Padgett, chair of the Douglasville-Douglas County Friends of the American Chestnut, made those remarks during an Arbor Day Restoration Celebration on Thursday afternoon at Alexander High.
“It is an absolute perfect place for the restoration for the American Chestnut tree,” Padgett said. “When I speak about the American Chestnut, it is the most valuable tree in our forest.”
American Chestnut Foundation President and CEO Lisa Thomson was the keynote speaker during the meeting.
Thomson gave a brief history about the tree, which was hit by a fungus in the early 1900s.
She said scientific studies have been conducted to add more trees to the forest.
“It is a race to save this iconic tree,” Thomson said. “We feel everyone plays a part in the resurrection. We are trying to return the forest to our landscape. From bees to bears, all types of animals and insects harvest on the American Chestnut.”
Bruce Moltzan, a forest pathologist with the USDA Forest Service in Washington, D.C., attended Thursday’s meeting.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson and Douglas County Commission Chair Romona Jackson Jones gave remarks about the iconic tree and pledged to help in the resurrection.
Robinson pointed out that a Chestnut tree is part of the city’s seal. Douglasville was originally known as Skint Chestnut by Native Americans because of a large tree in town that was stripped of its bark and used as a landmark.
Jones said she will look into asking the BOC to help secure some funding to plant more American Chestnut trees.
“Saving the American Chestnut is a real deal in Douglas County,” Jones said. “It is a resilient tree. I will ask my fellow commissioners to look into putting together some funding.”
The Alexander Future Farmers of America club has planted six on the school’s campus.
Ryan Bragg, the faculty sponsor of the FFA, said three more trees will be planted soon.
Padgett asked Alexander Principal Chris Small to make sure to have a sign to mark the trees.
“This is a tree that wants to live,” Thomson said. “We have 500 orchards from Maine to Alabama.”
