Douglas County is being considered for federal funding for one of its major interstate exit road projects.
U.S. Rep. David Scot (D-GA) has submitted the county’s I-20 Diverging Diamond Interchange at Chapel Hill Road project to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for consideration for funding.
The project is estimated to cost $5 million to complete.
In all, Scott submitted five projects to the committee — one in each of the county’s that he represents.
He submitted road projects in Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, Clayton and Henry counties. The total amount for all five projects has a $23 million price tag.
Scott said the projects are a good investment for each of the counties for road improvements.
“These investments in my district, in five counties across the metro Atlanta area, will help us fight gridlocked traffic and keep our Georgia families moving safely,” Scott said in a released statement.
Last week, the county Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to submit four transportation projects to Scott’s office for consideration for federal funding including the Interstate 20-Chapel Hill Road project that was selected.
“Douglas County is thrilled to see one of our legislative priorities like the funding of operational improvements on Chapel Hill Road come to fruition,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “We are excited to see our federal partners address the county and region’s capital needs in order to improve the reliability and safety of transportation.”
During the BOC’s special-called meeting, new County Administrator Sharon Subadan said the county has over $80 million worth of projects under consideration.
In addition to the Chapel Hill Road project, the other projects that the county submitted to Scott for funding included the Lee Rd / South Sweetwater Road widening, CHC Regional Greenway Trail, South Douglas Loop — Lee Road Extension.
“We need to work on infrastructure in Douglas County,” Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said during last week’s meeting.
In submitting the Chapel Hill Road project, Scott wrote to the committee that the project would improve safety and elevate traffic congestions.
“The project is an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars and is anticipated to have the following benefits: accommodate future traffic volumes, reduce congestion, reduce the frequency and severity of crashes, and improve operations,” Scott wrote.
