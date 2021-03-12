New Manchester High Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Chris Long arrived at the county’s mass vaccination site around 8:30 a.m. Friday as teachers and staff were scheduled to get their vaccination shot.
To his surprise, he was first in line at the old Sears parking lot location at Arbor Place Mall.
“I guess I was the guinea pig,” Long joked about being the first to receive his COVID-19 vaccine. “I always like being first, but sometimes you are a little nervous about things. All jokes aside, I thought everything went well.”
The Douglas County School System vaccinated 810 employees Friday with another 800 scheduled for Saturday for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Under Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders, educators began getting vaccinated on Monday.
DCSS scheduled a two-day event at the mass vaccination site with help from the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department. In January, the school system vaccinated about 200 employees that were at least 65 years old.
School Superintendent Trent North said the county had about 58% of its employees to register for the vaccine. Those vaccinated this week will return in mid-April for the required second dose.
There were 55 volunteers between CDPH and the school system working the all-day event. School system nurses administered the vaccine.
“This is a big step forward in getting schools fully reopened,” CDPH Director Dr. Janet Memark said. “We still have things to take care of because no child can get the vaccine. Right now, it is a race against the vaccine.”
North went to each individual car to thank the staff members for getting the vaccine. He said that school systems state-wide had abut 63% of educators and staff getting vaccinated.
When the first survey asking educators if they would be willing to take the vaccine went out, North said DCSS was at 40%. He said seeing the number climb has been encouraging.
“Of course we would have liked to have every employee get it,” North said. “This has been very encouraging. I hoping that colleague pressure will persuade others to get it.”
