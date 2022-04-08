A recently hired Douglas County EMT has been arrested on child cruelty and aggravated assault charges.
Cristian Stern, 19, was arrested on Monday along with his girlfriend, Logan Steele, 20, who is the 2-year-old child’s mother. Stern is not related to the child.
Stern has been working as a county EMT since January, according to Fire/EMT Chief Roderick Jolivette.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen about possible abuse of a child, who was living on Pony Thomas Drive at the time, according to a release.
Stern and Steele share a Marietta address, which was listed on their arrest warrants.
A two-week investigation began on March 22, which led to the couple’s arrest.
Stern is charged with aggravated assault for grabbing the child around the throat, which caused injuries to her neck, according to an arrest warrant.
Stern caused injury to the child by blunt force trauma to the stomach resulting in abdominal bruising and lacerations to the neck by strangulation, according to the arrest warrant.
The couple was charged with making false statements after doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta refuted claims that the children’s injuries came from ‘accidental falls from a slide, a bed, and in the bathtub,’ an arrest warrant stated.
In addition to being an EMT, Stern is active in the Georgia National Guard. He has worked on several metro Atlanta area ambulance services, according to the DCSO.
Stern faces a slew of charges including aggravated assault-strangulation, aggravated battery, cruelty to children — causes excessive physical or mental pain, making false statements and sexual battery.
Steele is charged with making false statements, felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor, party to a crime and felony cruelty to children — criminal negligence.
Both are being held in the county jail without bond.
