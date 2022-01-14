County encourages citizens to plant a tree to honor MLK

As a steady wind continued to blow, Tabrieah Cobb and Tiffany Stewart-Stanley stood in front of the courthouse.
They were passing out miniature Dogwood planting trees to the public in the 48-degree weather as part of the Board of Commissioners’ observation of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones stopped by in between other courthouse appointments to greet citizens.
The tree planting initiative honoring MLK Day mark’s the third time Douglas County has done this and the event is being coordinated by Keep Douglas County Beautiful.
“It is a great way to honor
his legacy by planting a tree to help the environment,”
said Stewart-Stanley, assistant county administrator and Keep Douglas County Beautiful director. “With most people having an extended weekend, they can do something to honor Dr. King on their own time. It is a day on, not
a day off.”
The trees were donated through the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, according to Stewart-Stanley.
They gave out 100 trees on a first come basis.
“When we were looking for a way to celebrate and recognize
the legacy of Dr. King, we felt planting of trees would be a great way,” she said. “Planting the tree
is a memory that will live on forever. It is a gentle reminder that trees have life, they grow and develop.”
Schools are out and most county government employees will be off on Monday.
Chan Weeks of Keep Douglasville Beautiful said they will not host a formal event, but are encouraging citizens to “give back to their community’ ” by picking up litter around their neighborhoods, including places of businesses, schools and churches.
She said participants can signup through the organization’s Adopt-A-Road program.
Weeks said residents can share their clean-up efforts on the organization’s Facebook page.
