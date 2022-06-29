County extension office promotes staying hydrated

The University of Georgia-Douglas County Extension and SNAP-Ed have teamed up to help residents stay hydrated during the hot summer months.
The “Drink Water, Georgia!” campaign is a statewide effort to help encourage people to drink to stay healthy and hydrated.
County Extension Coordinator Susan Culpepper said they want people to drink more water rather than sodas.
“We know drinking water is so important,” Culpepper said. “There is a growing number of people that will choose a soda because of its flavor.”
Residents can sign up to get text messages to remind them to drink water and also offer tips on staying hydrated.
Residents are encouraged to text “WATER” or “Agua” to 833-712-1267 to join. The option to sign-up started on June 13 and lasts through July 5. Messages with tips and recipes are available in English and Spanish and run for eight weeks.
“We feel this is a good cause,” Culpepper said.
During recent days, temperatures in the state have been hitting in the 90s with a couple 100-degree days.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends that women need about 11.5 cups of water per day and men need about 15.5 cups of water daily.
Culpepper said being active outdoors raises the need to stay even more hydrated in the summer.
Researchers contend if you feel thirsty and your lips and mouth are dry, you are most likely already dehydrated.
“Douglas County Extension is happy to see that the UGA SNAP-Ed Program chose to bring this exciting campaign to our community,” Culpepper said multiple efforts are in place to reach out to our residents through social media messages and newspaper articles will encourage them to sign up for the texting program.”
She said they have gotten a good response to the program. Culpepper said they still have some free water bottles in their office.
Culpepper said they will be at the Church Street Farmer’s Market on July 12 handing out water bottles and water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.