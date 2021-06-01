Douglas County will host its second virtual community meeting regarding the Douglas County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) Update to discuss transportation priorities with community members on Thursday, June 3, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
This plan will assess Douglas County’s existing and future multi-modal transportation needs including roadways, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, transit services, and freight considerations.
The planning effort will produce a 30-year vision for multi-modal transportation investments that includes a prioritized list of transportation improvements, a five-year action plan, and recommendations that improve mobility, safety, connectivity, and quality-of-life for Douglas County residents.
“I would urge all citizens and community members to attend the Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) public meeting so they can provide valuable input in a process that will help identify and address the Transportation needs of the community,” Douglas County Transportation Director Miguel Valentin said. “The CTP will be the blueprint that will guide the county’s investments in transportation infrastructure for the next 30 years.”
Over 30 active participants, inclusive of Austell, Douglasville, and Villa Rica residents, city staff, business owners, and community influencers attended the first virtual community meeting held in December of 2020. Most participants were 40-and-older, lived in Douglas County and expressed that the biggest transportation challenges the county is faces are improving key intersections, adding turn lanes and traffic signals where warranted. Additionally, the majority of attendees expressed improving and alleviating traffic congestion is a top priority.
Public input for this project is vital and continually needed. Residents and commuters who travel to and from Douglas County are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the process and share their input, which could help inform the outcomes of the new plan.
To register for the upcoming community meeting and to learn more about the project, visit www.DouglasCountyCTP.com, or follow the conversation on social media using hashtag #DouglasCountyCTP.
About Douglas County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) Update
Douglas County is developing an update to the Douglas County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP), which was last updated in 2009. The CTP update effort is in collaboration with the municipalities of Austell, Douglasville, and Villa Rica and is in coordination with state and regional partner agencies including the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), the Atlanta Transit Link Authority (ATL), Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA), and State Road and Toll Authority (SRTA).
