County judges feel ‘pride’ in Brown’s confirmation

Even before the question could be fully asked, Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell had the answer.
“No, I know what you are going to ask,” Caldwell said. “I never imagined it happening in my lifetime.”
Caldwell was giving a response to the question of whether she ever imagined that a Black women would be confirmed as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
Last week, the U.S. Senate, by a 53-47 vote, confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the high court in a historic moment.
“I was proud to see she withstood the assault on her,” said Caldwell, who was the first female Black judge in Douglas County. “We have been pushed to the side and hushed up for so long. It was time. It is the season for change.”
Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams shared the enthusiasm of seeing the first Black women confirmed to the Supreme Court.
“Watching her nomination, my heart felt like it would burst with pride,” said Adams, the first Black female Superior Court Judge in the county. “Every one of these history making moments is a door being opened, a ceiling being shattered for a young person watching. I stand on the shoulders of many who paved the way for me to be the first female, and the first Black Superior Court Judge in Douglas County.
“I am excited about the shift in attitudes that follows these historic moments. Somewhere there is a girl saying, ‘if Judge (soon to be Justice) Ketanji Brown Jackson can be a Supreme Court Justice, then so can I.’ But I still hope for a day when the ethnicity, gender, race or national origin of our leaders is no longer newsworthy. We have a long way to go, but each event like this feels like a step forward.”
Overall, Jackson is the third Black to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. The late Thurgood Marshall was the first and Clarence Thomas is currently a justice.
“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Jackson said during a speech at the White House.
There are now five black female judges in Douglas County, including Caldwell, Adams, new Superior Court Judge Deah Warren, Associate Juvenile Court Judge Talia Nurse and Probate Judge Christina Peterson.
Adams said so much has changed in the county since 2017, when she joined Caldwell, who was the sole African American judge in the county at the time.
“When I talk to the jurors, I explain the importance of having a jury that represents a cross-section of the community,” Adams said. “Likewise, I believe it is important to have a cross-section of representation in every facet of our government. I am pleased with the progress that I see in our community and look forward to us all working together for the betterment of our county.”
In his remarks about the confirmation, President Joe Biden underscored that it is a moment of change in American history.
“This is a moment of real change,” Biden said. “It’s a powerful thing, when people can see themselves in others.”
Caldwell said it was never her intention growing up to be a judge, but now calls it her purpose.
“No, this is not what I ever imagined,” she said. “I didn’t prepare for this. I know it is the will of God. I know I have been put here for a purpose.”
