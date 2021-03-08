Editor’s Note: This is part of a week-long series on COVID-19 one year into the pandemic.
Like the nation and world, Douglas County has experienced many setbacks and misfortunes over the last 365 days in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
There have been lost jobs, furloughs, business closings and unfortunately, the loss of life because of the deadly virus.
It’s been a year where public health offices have been thrust in the spotlight as they have monitored and helped set guidelines for government leaders to make important decisions on how to govern.
“Every challenge during this pandemic has resulted in an opportunity for the Board of Commissioners to better serve the citizens of Douglas County,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “Initially, we had challenges trying to balance the importance of protecting health while trying to preserve economic wealth. At any rate, we formulated and implemented win-win solutions but I urge our residents to continue adhering to the 3W’s. Of course, there were common thread challenges through-out the nation such as shortages of COVID-19 testing and vaccine supplies beyond the Board of Commissioners control.”
At the state level, Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders superseded what local governments could do.
There was no mask mandate, but the BOC utilized C.A.R.E.S. Act money to aggressively campaign for citizens to wear masks with billboards and signs popping up all over the county.
Jones mandated that citizens wear masks on government property such as the courthouse and tax office.
The BOC allocated up to $1.5 million to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health to help get residents vaccinated.
“The county’s response to the coronavirus has been remarkable in providing resources and access through public health education, COVID-19 testing, tracing, treatment and vaccine administration during this unexpected pandemic,” Jones said.
But there also have been the shortfalls, especially when it came to finances. The C.A.R.E.S. Act funding helped, but the county did experience a budget shortfall.
After much debate, the BOC chose to raise property taxes and cut the budget to meet a revenue shortfall. A property tax hike in the midst of a pandemic was an unpopular decision for county residents.
Once the pandemic reached Georgia, Gov. Kemp began issuing executive orders including shelter-in-place as the need to protect the state’s most vulnerable citizens became apparent.
Soon after Kemp’s emergency orders were issued, grocery store shelves emptied and toilet paper became a hot commodity.
On March 25, 2020, the county’s Board of Health issued it’s own shelter in place order that prevents public gatherings and residents were asked not to leave their home for non-essential reasons.
In all, there are currently 11,036 confirmed cases in Douglas County a total of 157 deaths attributed to the virus.
Jones said her health care background has guided her in the decision-making process during the pandemic.
The Douglas County Homeless Coalition joined nationwide activists groups to ensure that homeless camp was informed and given guidelines. It is widely known that this population has suffered in the past from other disease outbreaks.
“They have plenty of soap and a shower area,” Douglas County Homeless Coalition vice chairman Charles Branson said at the start of the pandemic. “Most of them have cellphones and are abreast of the situation.”
Like the state and nation as a whole, the county saw its share of spikes in the virus.
The county’s unemployment rate stayed consistent with state numbers. In August, the unemployment rate dipped to 6.9% as compared to 9.3% in July, according to the state Labor Department statistics.
“The current state of Douglas County is relatively strong, nonetheless this virus is unpredictable and therefore Douglas County is fortunate to be in a better position than most counties across the nation,” Jones said.
