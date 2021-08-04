County presents $6K donation to Valdosta for injured first responders

The Douglas County Fire & EMT Department presented Valdosta’s fire and police departments with funds it collected during a three-day boot drive.
Douglas County collected $6,000 through citizens’ donations during the boot drive held in front of the Sam’s Club on Concourse Parkway over the weekend.
The proceeds will go to help three firefighters and a police officer that were critically injured while responding to a downed power line on July 12.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones presented the check to Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell and Police Chief Leslie Manahan during a Wednesday morning ceremony at the fire headquarters on Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville.
“We did it because we care,” Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said.
“We are all in this together,” Jones said. “These accidents are unpredictable. We wish each of them a speedy recovery.”
Boutwell said the outpouring of well-wishers has been overwhelming since the incident occurred after a storm knocked down a power line.
At about 4:30 p.m. on July 12, the firefighters and police officer were responding to a call.
A vehicle drove near the downed line and pulled it towards the first responders causing the utility pole to strike all four.
“We have seen kindness from across the state and nation,” Boutwell said. “It has been overwhelming. I’ve never experienced an accident like this since I’ve been here.”
Jolivette thanked the citizens of the county that contributed. Manahan agreed.
“We want to thank Douglas County,” she said. “We are a huge family. Words can’t express our gratitude.”
Before the ceremonies, which took place in the parking lot at headquarters, Douglas County fire department leaders were briefed by Boutwell on how his department has achieved an Insurance Service Office (ISO) Class 1 rating — the highest possible total in the nation.
Only about 2% of the fire departments in the nation have the highest rating. Douglas County is currently at Class 3, according to Jolivette.
“We got some valuable information from them,” Jolivette said. “We will continue an ongoing dialogue of sharing information. We are working towards that Class 1 rating.”
