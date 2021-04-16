The Douglas County Fire & EMS Department launched its initial Masks, Magnets and Muffins campaign to promote safety during the pandemic at Mirror Lake Elementary School in Villa Rica.
Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette invited several county leaders to help kickoff the campaign that continues to promote mask-wearing as a safety means to helping fight off COVID-19.
“We wanted to continue to increase awareness about wearing your mask,” Jolivette said. “It was very well received by the students, parents and teachers at the school.”
Jolivette said they placed magnets on cars and handed out masks and muffins as the students were being dismissed for the day. He said they served between 400-500 students.
In addition to Jolivette, other county leaders attending the afternoon campaign were Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, Probate Judge Christina Peterson and county Director of Communications and Community Relations Rick Martin.
From the onset of the pandemic, Jones has emphasized wearing a mask, and the county’s safety campaign has included signs along roadways urging citizens to practice social distancing keep their faces covered.
Residents are required to wear a mask while on government property like the courthouse and jail.
Martin said that Jones believes in the promotion of preventative measures given by public health officials such as washing of hands, social distancing and wearing of face coverings.
“We are so encouraged that our cases of COVID-19 are reducing since the horrendous spike we had after the winter holidays, and we thank residents for their efforts,” Jones said in an email. “However, we are still in a high spread category and the virus variants are growing dramatically. With the recent school spring breaks and some gathering restrictions easing, we encourage all residents to continue to watch your distance.
“Wear your mask and wash your hands when in public. Anyone 16 years of age and older is now eligible for vaccinations, and we ask our high school and college students to protect themselves and those around them by getting their shots.”
Jolivette said he decided to kick off the campaign at Mirror Lake Elementary on purpose.
“There are a lot of times that part of the county doesn’t get much publicity,” he said. “It was well received. I’m excited about this, and will continue to ask our county leaders to take part.”
