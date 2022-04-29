The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday the promotion of two county employees.
Planning and Zoning Manager Ron Roberts has been promoted to Director of Transit Services. Allison Duncan, who served previously as a senior planner for the county, has been promoted to Planning and Zoning manager.
Roberts is an American Institute of Certified Planners. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Georgia and a Master’s in Public Administration from Columbus State University with an emphasis in Regional and Urban Planning. He has over 25 years of experience working in Transit and Transportation/Land Use planning and project management.
“The opportunity to be the first Transit Director at Connect Douglas is a blessing. I am leaving a terrific team in Planning and Zoning and embarking on this challenge with great enthusiasm,” saidRobert. “I am grateful to the Board of Commissioners and Tiffany Stewart-Stanley. It’s like I was meant to be here at this moment and time, and I look forward to bringing my transit, transportation, and land use skills to help Connect Douglas and the citizens of Douglas County.”
Roberts has been with Douglas County for just over five years on two different occasions. As Director of Transit Services, Roberts will be in charge of Connect Douglas, the county’s fixed-route bus system, the vanpool and voucher program. In his new capacity, Roberts will be reporting directly to Assistant County Administrator Tiffany Stewart-Stanley.
Duncan holds a bachelor’s degree from Mercer University, and a master’s degree in Historic Preservation from the University of Georgia.
“Allison has been an incredible asset to Douglas County thus far,” said James Worthington, managing director of Development Services,” “I am certain she will be successful in her new role!”
Duncan said she was honored to move into the role Roberts previously held.
“It is a privilege to build on the good work initiated by Ron Roberts and his predecessors,” Duncan said. “I also feel that it’s a pleasure to continue to serve the citizens of Douglas County and the Board of Commissioners as a part of such an excellent team.”
Duncan served previously as a planner in the City of South Fulton, Georgia; the Community Development Group of the Atlanta Regional Commission; Ecos Environmental Design, and Morgan County, Georgia. She began her career working with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation at the organization’s flagship property in Macon, Georgia.
She has undertaken planning projects in communities around Metro Atlanta, focusing on preservation and conservation planning, comprehensive planning, and strategic planning. Duncan has worked in private, public, and non-profit organizations.
