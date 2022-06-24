With the official start of summer on Tuesday, Douglas County, like much of the state, has been in the middle of a heat wave.
There have been several consistent days of high 90-degree temperatures around the state.
The high Wednesday had a heat index of 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s three-day tracker.
“We have had some intense heat,” a spokesman for the Weather Service said.
The Douglas County Fire Department has responded to four heat-related calls over the past two weeks, according to a spokesperson.
Erik Goodin, owner of Pelican’s Snoballs in Douglasville, said there hasn’t been an usual uptick in business because of the heat.
He said June and July account for 30% of the company’s sales.
“This is our peak season,” Goodin said.
Some relief from the heat is expected starting this weekend with higher chances for rain in the forecast.
The most at-risk from heat are elderly people, infants and children, people with chronic health conditions or those who are pregnant, outdoor workers and people with low incomes who don’t have — or can’t afford to run — an air conditioner.
Health experts recommend people get to know the symptoms of heat-related illness before calling for help.
The Georgia Department of Public Health shares these tips on how to stay safe in the heat:
• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes
• Stay in the AC as much as possible. If you don’t have AC at home, visit a friend who does, or go to the mall or a library or somewhere else where it’s cool. Even a few hours in the AC can give you time to recover before going back out into the heat.
• Electric fans help — to a point. Once it gets over 90 degrees, a cool bath or shower is better.
• Don’t leave any humans or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked. Call 911 if you see someone locked in a hot car.
• Avoid using appliances that can make your house warmer, like the oven or stove.
• If possible, limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening.
• Cut back on exercise, take more breaks and stay hydrated.
• When you’re outside, wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and SPF-15 or greater sunscreen.
• Drink lots of water even before you get thirsty
• Check in at least twice a day on people who are working in extreme heat, or who are vulnerable to heat illness.
• If you have pets outside, make sure they have access to fresh cold water and shade. Shade from tarps or from trees is the best; a doghouse can make the heat even worse, since it limits airflow.
