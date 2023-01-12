Douglas County saw some damage from Thursday’s powerful thunderstorms, but none of it appeared to be major, according to officials.
A tree fell on top of a car at Thornton Road and Oak Ridge Road and the driver had to be extricated, county spokesman Rick Martin said.
The county also saw downed trees and power lines and traffic lights that were out temporarily, Martin said.
Martin said there was “no major damage or major injuries reported” in Douglas.
A wall collapsed at a warehouse at Oak Ridge and Oakview Parkway at the Cobb-Douglas line near Austell. Some reports showed the warehouse in Douglas County, but Martin said the warehouse is actually in Cobb and that he did not have any info on that damage.
The brunt of the damage from Thursday’s storms took place in Griffin in Spalding County south of Atlanta.
Please let us know how you’re doing in the comments – feel free to include the part of the county you’re in along with your photos.
