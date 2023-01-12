Storm Damange

High winds from Thursday's storms knocked down this utility pole in Douglas County. Officials said no major damage was reported in the county.

 Douglas County Government/Special

Douglas County saw some damage from Thursday’s powerful thunderstorms, but none of it appeared to be major, according to officials.

A tree fell on top of a car at Thornton Road and Oak Ridge Road and the driver had to be extricated, county spokesman Rick Martin said.

