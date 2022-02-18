Douglas County E-911 Operations Center recently added technology that enhancing its text-to 911 service.
The previous systems internet based while the new system will allow for a stronger reliable connection, according to E-911 Director Katrina Harley.
While Harley is pleased with the upgraded technology, she said the first and preferred way is to call 911.
“We want Douglas County citizens to know that our preference will always be to call 9-1-1 first in case of an emergency,” Harley said.
Harley also noted that citizens should not test the Text-to-911 system because it is live and will generate an actually 9-1-1 call.
“We want to make sure they do not test it out,” Harley said. “It takes an operator out of the queue to answer legitimate emergency calls.”
Harley said it is important to keep up with moderate technology and make all resources available to citizens.
Harley said while Text-to-911 is a good resource available, she said an actually call can be more beneficial.
“It gives the operator a chance to gather more information,” Harley said. “It allows the citizen to talk about what is going on. The information gathering is important and the operator can offer more instructions.”
Harley was named the new E-911 operator last month.
She brings an abundance of experience to the new position, including serving as interim E-911 Director in Fulton County.
Harley rose to the supervisor ranks after starting off as a call-taker for the E-911 center.
Prior to her appointment to the E-911 Center, Harley was executive director of the Task Force on Family Violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.