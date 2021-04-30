Chapel Hill maintained its status as the top high school in the county and one of the best in the state.
In addition, all five high schools in the county earned a spot on the U.S. News & World Report’s List of Best High Schools in America, which was released this week.
Chapel Hill ranked in the top 16% of all schools in the state. The school ranked 78 out of 472 Georgia high schools. It was a move up from last year’s No. 89 ranking in the state.
The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology received the state’s top ranking. The Lawrenceville school is ranked No. 9 in the nation, according to the report.
“I’m extremely proud of the teachers as we continue to show progress in spite of the challenges we faced this year,” said Chapel Hill Principal Nicole Watson, who is in her third year. “I’m proud of the work of our teachers and students. Of course we couldn’t have done it without the support of the parents.”
Last year, Chapel High ranked in the top 21% of schools. Chapel Hill, which opened in 1999, is ranked No. 61 among metro Atlanta schools.
Nationally this year, Chapel Hill ranked in the top 19% with Douglas County High in the top 29% and Alexander in the top 39%.
New Manchester is ranked No. 195 in the state while Lithia Springs is ranked No. 292 among state schools.
“I am extremely proud of the academic success of our high schools,” Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said. “The rankings are evidence that our teachers and administrators are moving in the right direction in regard to academic rigor and college and career readiness. It is encouraging to see our success in the rankings compared to other counties with great schools.”
Douglas County High came in at No. 2 among the county schools and No. 117 in the state and No. 78 in the Atlanta metro area.
“It is a real testament to the teachers and students for the academic culture that has been created at Douglas County High,” Douglas County Principal Andre Weaver said. “Our teachers are finding great resources to help our kids succeed.”
Weaver said about 70% of the students attempt to take at least one AP or Honors class in addition to those enrolled in the IB program.
“About three-fourths of our students choose a rigorous course of study,” he said. “I think our students are set up in a way that helps them develop critical thinking skills that will help them throughout their life. I’m super-excited about these rankings.”
Both Weaver and Watson credit North with helping the schools achieve the high rankings.
“Mr. North has brought a focus to all of us,” Weaver said. “He wants us to push the students. He has moved the bar up.”
Schools are ranked based on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. College readiness measures participation and performance on AP and IB exams.
“Our students can compete with the best of the best in the state,” Watson said. “I’m proud of the direction that Mr. North and the curriculum department is leading the school system. They are very intentional in what we are teaching and how we are teaching it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.