Douglas County planners will hold a second open house on Nov. 16 at the Douglas County Courthouse from 4-6 p.m. to share their plan to apply for a Scenic Byway designation for Highway 166, which traverses south Douglas from Atlanta across the county toward Carrollton.
The South Douglas Scenic Byway is a proposal to designate 19 miles of Highway 166 as a part of the Georgia Scenic Byways Program. The Scenic Byway Program is an economic development tool that defines the character and appeal of unique areas of the state.
Designation as a Scenic Byway highlights the scenic, cultural, natural, archaeological, historic and recreational sites along the corridor.
According to Allison Duncan, senior planner for Douglas County, who spoke by phone, the Byway has been under consideration going back to former Commission Chairman Tom Worthan.
The proposed South Douglas Scenic Byway would connect to the South Fulton Scenic Byway in the historic town center of Campbellton. Douglas County was a stakeholder in a recent master plan completed for historic Campbellton.
If selected for inclusion in the network of Georgia Scenic Byways, future growth along the corridor will be guided by a Corridor Management Plan.
“We feel the Scenic Byway designation very much reflects how the community thinks of itself in that area and it would be another really strong tool to help us maintain the character of that area, the reason why people have sought out that portion of Douglas County,” Duncan said.
“What we’ll present is a draft of the management plan, which we’ll have posted on our website by the 12th, and we’ll have the Open House to answer any questions at that meeting,” she said.
Duncan said based on the feedback from the Open House they’ll either hold additional meetings or finalize the management plan and send it on to GDOT for review sometime in the first quarter of 2022. GDOT’s review is expected to take three to six months.
According to information on the plan posted online at celebratedouglascounty.com,
“Once final approval is given for the Corridor Management Plan, signs denoting the Scenic Byway will be installed along the corridor. There is an expectation of continuing maintenance and improvement consistent with the Corridor Management Plan, as well as periodic review and evaluation of the corridor.”
Duncan also said that property owners within one mile of the Scenic Byway designation were sent a letter. And the overall feedback for the plan has been largely positive, she said.
And according to the background information posted online,
“The area captured in the Scenic Byway study boundary includes approximately 29,500 acres. Of the total acreage, about 80% of the land falls within a traditional residential zoning district — either R-LD (Residential Low Density Zoning District) or RA (Residential Agricultural Zoning District).
Approximately 15% of the total acreage is included in a residential or non-residential Planned Unit Development. Of these 4,500 acres, the residential planned unit development is most common. A planned unit development signifies that a project was developed with site specific regulations governed by a master plan.
Less than 4% of the land falls under a non-residential district. The Scenic Byway designation does not anticipate changing any of the base zoning in the district. The county is evaluating alternatives that will preserve viewsheds and buffers and maximize the conservation of environmentally sensitive areas. This includes the preservation of existing zoning entitlements and opportunities for creative design sensitive to the natural environment.
The Corridor Management Plan will include an extensive analysis of existing zoning conditions and will present options for preserving density neutral build out of the area.”
The Georgia Scenic Byway Program was established in 1993 in order to designate highways, streets, roads or routes that feature intrinsic qualities that should be enhanced. Designation as a Georgia Scenic Byway limits the construction of new billboards in the corridor, but otherwise imposes no additional regulations.
There are 15 corridors in the state that have been designated as Georgia Scenic Byways. More information on each Byway, along with a map of designated routes, can be found on the website of the Georgia Department of Transportation.
More information for the ‘South Douglas Scenic Byway’ can be found at www.celebratedouglascounty.com/298/Programs-and -Projects.
