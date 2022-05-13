County, state officials break ground on new state-of-the-art DDS facility

The commute to other counties to use Department of Driver Services facilities will soon be over for Douglas County residents.
With a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning, the county moved a step closer to seeing the construction of an 8,000-square foot facility in Douglasville.
The new DDS facility will be located next to the county jail and offer full services, including a CDL testing site.
“We are finally here,” Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “With a fast growing county, I’m happy to have this facility. It is time to celebrate as we break ground. The Douglas County population is increasing and we want to collaborate with our state representatives in making sure we have all the amenities. This is surely a milestone.”
Jones said helping secure the DDS facility was one of her top priorities.
Last year, the BOC approved entering a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Driver Services to build the $3.4-million state-of-the-art office off of Earl D. Lee Boulevard next to the county jail.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan praised Jones for her ‘tenacity’ in pursuing the DDS facility.
“Madame Chair is tenacious,” Dugan said. “She was not going to let this thing go and rightfully so. You’re taking care of your county and with the population you have here and the needs across the state. You know we have an intermodal coming to the western part of Georgia that is going to be heavily relying on CDL drivers. You’re going to help solve part of that burden.”
DDS Commissioner Spencer Moore attended the groundbreaking ceremony and said the partnership between the county and state helped secure the facility.
When completed, it will be the 68th DDS facility and the 11th with a CDL component.
“It is right off the I-20 corridor,” Moore said. “It was on the list of things to get done. It is a dream come true for the citizens of Douglas County. They were relentless in trying to get it done. This is nothing short of amazing.”
Dugan said the collaboration between state, city and county officials played a major role in helping secure the DDS services.
“Often times you get in this trap where we have them in proximity and you get a bureaucratic aspect of it, but we did not get that with DDS,” Dugan said. “DDS came with a solution. If we do this, we not only can get it there, but we can get it there faster. I was like wait, somebody is coming up with a solution to a problem we have. That was a nice change for the political arena. Really, it’s important that we show the state, the counties and the agencies within the state, when we put our minds to something, we can make big things happen.”
