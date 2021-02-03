County to open mass vaccination site at mall; CDPH will administer 800 shots a day when site opens

The old Sears parking lot at Arbor Place Mall will be used as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
Sears closed in 2019, and the building and parking lot have been empty.
At the conclusion of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ virtual meeting Tuesday, Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones announced that Cobb & Douglas Public Health will use the empty space for ongoing vaccinations.
“This is good news for the citizens of Douglas County,” Jones said during the virtual meeting. “More details will be coming soon.”
According to CDPH spokeswoman Valerie Crow, the site will open “within the next several weeks” for use.
She said it will be open for any resident whole lives in Georgia.
CDPH operates a mass site at Jim Miller Park in Marietta. On Wednesday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey visited the site.
“The vaccine is here,” Kemp said during the news conference. “We are getting more shots in arms every day. But we also are still in a deadly race against a highly contagious virus.”
The demand for the vaccine has outpaced the supply, according to Kemp.
Kemp said the state gets only 154,000 doses coming each week from the federal government and more than two million Georgians are currently eligible for shots.
President Joe Biden has pledge to get more doses out on a weekly basis.
Jones said during the BOC meeting that the county is waiting on a supply before it can open the new site.
Crow said CDPH intends to administer at least 800 shots per day when the Douglas County site opens.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county had 9,818 confirmed cases with 131 deaths since the deadly virus started spreading last March.
