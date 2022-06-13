Douglas County will receive funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission to help with truck traffic alone the Thornton Road corridor.
The ARC Board voted unanimously to allocate Federal Transportation Funding from the new U.S. Infrastructure law in the amount of $34 million to the county.
During the special called meeting last week, the Board members voted to approve an amendment to the region’s Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
The money will go towards a project to provide additional travel lanes to improve truck traffic movement along the Thornton Rd corridor from the Norfolk Southern Terminal in Cobb County to Interstate 20.
According to county Transportation Director Miguel Valentin, the project is slated to begin in 2029.
“(It) will help ease congestion for motorists on the heavily used Thornton Road, which carries over 42,000 vehicles per day, of which as many as 8,000 of them are trucks during peak times”, Valentin said.
Douglas County Board of Commission chair Romona Jackson Jones serves on the ARC 39-member board.
“I’m thrilled and excited to see the results of my continued advocacy for project funding for the citizens of Douglas County,” Jones said. “This federal transportation funding will be a significant game-changer for Douglas County.”
Commissioner Kelly Robinson, who chairs the BOC transportation committee said the funding will serve two-fold. He said it will provide funding as it helps elevate transportation problems for travelers along the Thornton Road corridor.
“It significantly leverages our local transportation funding,” Robinson said. “In addition, this will bring relief to residents who travel along this same corridor who desire to move safely and efficiently.”
