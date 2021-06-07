Douglas County is one of two metro Atlanta communities that will receive technical support from community partners through the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Community Development Assistant Program.
The ARC announced that the Georgia Conservancy will help the county ‘maximize the potential’ of the Lithia Springs community.
According to the ARC, the nonprofit organization will work with the county to develop a ‘best practices and regional case students’ in redevelopment in the small community that sits in the northeast corner of the county.
“The citizens have identified some community development priorities for Lithia Springs,” Douglas County Board of Commissioners chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “The goal of this project is to share examples of how other communities have implemented similar projects, and develop a training opportunity with our citizens so they can be the champions for the change they want to see.”
The city of Locust Grove in Henry County will also participate in the CDAP, according to a news release from the ARC.
Jones said members of the Lithia Springs identified several priorities for the area that were included in the Small Area Plan that was completed in 2020.
“Some of the recommended outcomes include policy changes, such as updates to the Unified Development Code and Comprehensive Plan,” Jones said. “Other outcomes would create opportunities for greater citizen engagement, such as creation of a local merchant’s association. The goal of the CDAP project is to give our citizens the tools they need to be better advocates for the outcomes they would like to see. They will understand how other communities have successfully implemented similar projects and programs to those identified in the implementation strategies. And they will see a path forward to work with Douglas County government toward successful outcomes.”
As one of the oldest communities in the county, Jones said it is important to keep Lithia Springs a vibrant area.
“Lithia Springs has a story to tell,” Jones said. “And it is a story that captures the imagination. S Lithia Springs is one of the oldest communities in Douglas County, and all of those layers of history and community are visible and tangible today. We believe that this partnership with ARC, The Georgia Conservancy, and the citizens of Douglas County will be fundamental in writing the next chapter to that story.”
According to the ARC, the CDAP will produce a training for citizens, planning officials, and the Board of Commissioners, so they may become ‘even better community advocates.
