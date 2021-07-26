The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Parks and Recreation Department held grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new Clinton Nature Preserve Trailhead on Friday.
In addition to members of the BOC and parks and recreation department, LaVern Turner, a grants specialist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, was in attendance.
The DNR provided the application and administered the process of the grant for the parks and recreation department for funding of the project.
The grant was a federal grant that was administered through the state, according to county spokesman Rick Martin.
Commissioner Ann Jones Guider called the trailhead a “great plus to the park,” which has 10 miles of trails on its 200 acres.
“There are a lot of people that use it for hiking, biking and horseback riding,” said Guider, whose district includes Clinton Nature Preserve in Villa Rica.
“I think this new trailhead puts a cap on it. I think it really enhances the venue,” she said.
In addition to the trailhead, the park received a new covered pavilion, outdoor classroom and a fire pit.
“It is a great addition and amenity for the park,” said Chad Griffin, assistant director of parks and recreation for the county.
Guider said she might start hosting her fall town hall meetings at the pavilion.
She thanked her BOC colleagues for approving the addition and the DNR for help in securing the funding.
Guider said a lot of the credit goes to the parks and recreation department for helping build the addition.
“Kudos to the parks department, they did a fantastic job,” Guider said. “The parks and recreation staff built it. They did a lot of the labor which was a great savings to the community.”
