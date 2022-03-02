Douglas County will receive $750,000 in federal stimulus grant money to extend public sewer access to Pine Lake Mobile Home Park off Dorsett Shoals Road.
The money is part of more than $422 million in grants announced last week by Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp and a committee of 13 Georgia lawmakers and state environmental agency officials reviewed applications submitted by local communities and decided which would receive grants.
The grants are part of Georgia’s share of $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” Kemp said.
“I am proud to know that we have worked hard to prioritize projects which address pressing public health and environmental issues, support economic development, and enhance our ability to be good stewards of our water resources for generations to come.”
Pine Lake Mobile Home Park is a 124-unit community located at 6266 Dorsett Shoals Road.
The area around the mobile home park has approximately 34,000 people that are 80% African American with a median household income of $20,951, according to information submitted by the county to the governor’s office.
Pine Lake currently has an on-site sewage treatment center that is permitted through the state. The county proposal for the grant said the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority has noted high levels of bacteria discharging from the Pine Lake on-site treatment center into Bear Creek, a water supply source for Douglas County.
The WSA has no authority over Pine Lake, but “have noted continuous unresolved efforts for private resolution” according to the grant proposal.
The project to extend public water and sewer access will be a public/private collaborative between the owner of Pine Lake, the county and the WSA.
The project objective is to allow Pine Lake to connect to the public sewer system. The project will require the construction of a lift station and a private main to pump the sewer up to Dorsett Shoals Road and then a short section of public gravity sewer to cross Dorsett Shoals Road and connect to the existing sewer at the manhole on Queensdale Drive.
The WSA will accept the gravity portion of the sewer as public, but Pine Lake will retain ownership and operation and maintenance responsibility of the lift station and force main.
Prior to construction, Pine Lake will be required to hire a professional engineer to prepare plans for WSA’s review and Pine Lake will pay WSA a sewer connection fee.
