Donald Long says he was among the first Douglas County citizens to get the smallpox vaccination about 69 years ago.
On Thursday, the 74-year-old Vietnam veteran and retired postal service worker rolled up his sleeve to get the first of two COVID-19 vaccinations.
A one-day mobile event was held at the Lithia Springs Senior Center to vaccinate county residents that were 65 and older through the Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Douglas County Senior Services.
“I kept hearing about the vaccine on the news so I wanted to get one,” Long said. “I had no reservations about it. I was the first in the county in 1952 to get the smallpox shot.”
CDPH Director Dr. Janet Memark was at the mobile clinic along with several volunteers, including retired county Fire Chief Scott Spencer.
The event was only open to county citizens that pre-registered.
Memark said they were looking to vaccinate 200 county citizens who were at least 65-years-old during the one-day outreach effort.
Shots were administered by volunteers, including Memark.
“The citizens were awesome,” Memark said. “They were excited to get the shot. We targeted their group because some didn’t even have an email.”
Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine has been largely online. But Douglas County Senior Services and CDPH are advising those 65 and older they can call 770-489-3100 for help with a vaccination appointment.
Memark said many of the citizens they vaccinated on Thursday might have otherwise fallen through the cracks because they might not have been as computer savvy.
“We knew there was a need among our senior group because some had trouble with the internet,” Memark said. “We worked closely with Douglas County Senior Services to identify this group. We came out to do an outreach event for them.”
The Moderna vaccination was used for Thursday’s event. Before entering the room, citizens were screened and then given a temperature check. Once cleared, instructions about the shot were given before the citizens got the shot.
They had to remain at the center for about 15-20 minutes to make sure they were all right before being released.
Spencer said he will get his second dose of the vaccination in seven days.
“I’ve been helping folks for the last 44 years, and this was another opportunity,” Spencer said about volunteering at the event. “I had the skill set that they were looking for so I volunteered. I wanted to do what I can to help get the vaccine out.”
