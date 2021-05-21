Jerry and Susan Pece took some extra pepper seeds and turned them into a booming venture.
Jerry, a first assistant director in the film industry, was doing television commercials in Mexico and was given some habanero peppers by a local caterer.
Since he loved the peppers, Pece saved the seeds and planted them at his Douglasville home to harvest more.
He wound up with an abundance of peppers, so Pece and a neighbor made hot sauce to give as Christmas gifts to friends.
The hot sauce became a popular item.
“We made it to give away to people, and they kept coming back for more,” Pece said.
Pece bought out his original business partner and has turned making J&J’s Private Reserve Habanero Sauce into a family business.
The sauce is sold locally and around the world through various distributors.
“It was always one step at a time for us,” Pece said. “We just kept making it.”
Although he still maintains his full-time job in the film industry, Pece said making and marketing the sauce consumes a lot of time.
“We are more than legit,” he said. “We are a company.”
The couple’s hot sauce has been featured internationally, but he still remains loyal to local distributors.
The hot sauce can be ordered online at his website and on places like Amazon, but it’s also is on the shelves at local establishments like The Vine, The Farmer’s Table, Burke’s Grill and Highway 5 Beverage Center to name a few local businesses.
He was surprised to see that the local Ace Hardware store carries the sauce.
Pece said they’ve only changed the recipe once on the hot sauce, which they first created in the mid-1990s.
Pece’s slogan is: “Where the flavor meets the heat.”
“It is very much the same from the time we first started with it,” Pece said.
Recently, the couple has placed the hot sauce in all the state parks gift shops and welcome centers.
Pece, a 40-year veteran of the film industry, said the sauce has made its way on the sets of motion pictures shot in Russia, China, India, Panama, Africa and Brazil.
Pece is very active in the local community as he serves on several boards including the Boys & Girls Club and S.H.A.R.E. House while Susan is a long time volunteer at the Pregnancy Resource Center.
A portion of the proceeds from the hot sauce are donated to various charities.
“We love our community,” Pece said. “We support local, family-owned businesses. We are excited that our sauce is at several mom and pop locations.”
For more information, visit jjhotsauce.com.
