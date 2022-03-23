Couple steals Paulding bus, takes for 'joy ride' Tuesday

A Paulding County couple was arrested for stealing a Paulding school bus Tuesday and taking it on a “joy ride.”
Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said E-911 was contacted at around 3:49 a.m. on Tuesday by a citizen saying a Paulding County school bus had crashed into a fence in their yard.
The male and female duo, later identified as Cody Dalton Green and Haley Michelle Turner, were reportedly extremely intoxicated and were subsequently restrained by neighbors until deputies arrived, Henson said.
“Due to the level of impairment that Turner exhibited, she was rushed to the hospital for evaluation and not initially charged in the incident due to a possible overdose,” Henson said. “After the bus video was reviewed, it was determined that both Green and Turner drove the bus. When Turner was released from the hospital later in (the) day on March 22, 2022, she was subsequently arrested by deputies without incident.”
Henson said investigators determined that Green and Turner entered the gate at Moses Middle School on foot and used the bus to open the gate at the school. Once they got the gate open, Henson said they went on a “joy ride.”
During the “joy ride,” they pushed their own vehicle, which had been parked just off school property, with the bumper of the school bus, Henson said.
After taking turns behind the wheel, Green crashed the bus into the fence at a residence on Birch River Point in Dallas.
Henson said Green initially used his brother’s name when giving officials his personal information.
Green has been charged with felony theft by taking, felony criminal interference with government property, felony possession of heroin, DUI, driving a commercial vehicle without a CDL, failure to maintain lane, two counts of hit and run, driving without a valid license, driving in violation of license restrictions, giving false name and DOB, violation of DPS transportation rules and loitering and prowling.
Turner has been charged with felony theft by taking, felony criminal interference with government property and loitering and prowling.
Henson said Green and Turner are being held in the Paulding County jail without bond and that more charges are pending.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip via the free Paulding Sheriff app.
