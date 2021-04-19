Courthouse dome undergoes waterproofing treatment

High above the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse parking lot, contractors are performing tasks to prevent water from entering the courthouse through the dome and falling into the atrium.
“Recent severe weather facing parts of West Georgia, including Douglas County, reminds us how important it is for the waterproofing of walls and windows of the dome,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson said. “In addition to legislative meetings and courtroom cases, we have marriages, tours and holiday concerts to name a few and the safety of all residents and visitors are a priority.”
The Douglas County Facilities Department, supervised by manager Mark Price, is overseeing the four-week major project that was expected to be completed last week. “I am very relieved we are able to get this much needed waterproofing completed,” Price said. “I’m grateful to Chairman Jones and the Board of Commissioners for approving this.”
The Douglas County Courthouse Dome is one of the most notable landmarks of Douglas County built in 1998.
