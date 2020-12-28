Yunona Monroe knows too well the tragedy that the coronavirus can cause on a family.
The Douglasville resident is overcoming the deadly virus in the midst of having lost both parents to it.
Monroe is now asking for help to prevent another ill effect from the virus. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money to save her home.
“This is my parents’ home, and I don’t want to lose it because I’ll be homeless,” Monroe said in a FOX5 report last week.
As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe at http://bit.ly/37SI0BK had raised $9,886 of its $20,000 goal.
The virus brought on an economic hardship for the family as they were hospitalized from the virus.
The TV station’s report said because of the pandemic they fell behind in payments and are now in risk of losing the family home.
“I tell everybody you need to be safe, because if you don’t, you gonna end up like my parents, or you’re going to end up like me,” she said. “And I don’t wish this on nobody.”
The virus was also tragic for another Douglasville couple last month.
On Thanksgiving, Willard Bowen passed and a few hours later his wife, Wilma died from the virus. The couple had been hospitalized since being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Willard was 73, and his wife, Wilma was 70.
“I just don’t think they could survive without one another,” the couple’s daughter Karen Kirby told Fox 5.
According to the TV station, the couple had been hospitalized for just over a week before passing away.
According to Kirby, her grandmother died about two weeks prior to her parents’ death.
Kirby got a chance to see her parents before their death, according to the Fox 5 report.
“(Hospital staff) made sure I got there,” she said. “Of course, I was masked and gloved and gowned. They allowed me to be in the room with both of them.”
