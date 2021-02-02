Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones announced during Tuesday’s virtual Board of Commissioners meeting that a mass COVID-19 vaccination site is coming to the county.
Jones said the parking lot of the old Sears building at Arbor Place Mall will be a drive-up vaccination site for residents. The site will be run by Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health already operates a mass vaccination site at Jim Miller Park in Marietta.
“This is good news for the citizens of Douglas County,” Jones said at the conclusion of the scheduled meeting. “More details will be coming soon.”
Jones did not say when the new Douglas County site is expected to be up and running.
The Douglas County Health Department is giving a limited number of vaccinations now. Pharmacies including chains like Publix and Kroger and local pharmacies like Premier Drugstore are also administering vaccines.
