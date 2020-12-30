Nursing homes in Georgia began receiving the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, bringing relief to the state’s most vulnerable group of people who have been hit hard by the virus for more than nine months.
Elderly-care facilities around the state received about 39,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, said Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.
Dr. Janet Memark, medical director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said more of the vaccine will be coming to nursing home facilities in Douglas in the near future.
“Through a partnership with CVS and Walgreens, Georgia has begun vaccinations in nursing homes this week,” said Memark. “We heard from one of our partners that they will receive vaccines for their facility on Jan. 4.”
According to health records, nursing-home residents account for 37% of the state’s deaths stemming from the coronavirus.
That statistic is alarming to public health officials since nursing homes make up only 5% of the state’s overall positive cases.
“We hope with these vaccines we will begin to change those statistics and save lives,” Toomey said.
Memark said frontline workers at the health departments in Cobb and Douglas also began receiving the vaccine this week.
“CDPH is preparing to vaccinate some healthcare workers at the Douglas Public Health Center,” Memark said in an email.
According to Toomey, the state has been allocated 268,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 234,000 doses of a vaccine produced by pharmaceutical company Moderna. Health-care workers have been first in line to receive the vaccines starting earlier this month. More than 26,000 vaccines had been given as of Sunday.
During a press briefing, Gov. Brian Kemp said 95% of all elderly-care facilities in Georgia have signed up with CVS and Walgreens for the direct-distribution program, which will cut out an extra step of routing vaccines through state officials.
“We are eager to see the vaccine make its way quickly and safely to our most vulnerable and to those brave Georgians who are giving them world-class care,” Kemp said.
There is a concern about the number of cases rising coming off the holidays.
“Yes, the numbers are still rising and are actually higher now then what we have seen during the entire pandemic, and unfortunately hospitals are extremely busy treating COVID-19 patients,” Memark said. “There is also concern for an even larger surge off of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays ahead of us, as well.”
Memark noted that people need to continue to follow health guidelines to curb the numbers as vaccinations become available to certain parts of the population.
“If we do not have a change in our community behavior, there will very devastating consequences,” she said.” We must continue to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash hands regularly, continue to avoid gatherings outside of our immediate families, and get the vaccine when it becomes available to everyone.”
Kemp agreed.
“I’m encouraging everyone to be part of the solution, not the problem,” he said.
Polls have shown that many people are skeptical of getting the vaccine in fear of side effects and other reasons.
Memark said that health care workers, first responders and some politicians getting the vaccine first should calm some fears.
“It is also important to note that COVID-19 vaccines have passed rigorous reviews and are highly effective,” Memark said. “We hope that the Douglas County community will look at the benefits of being vaccinated and keep in mind that the vaccine could eventually put an end to this pandemic.”
