The Douglas Public Health Center is offering COVID-19 booster shots as well as monkeypox and flu vaccines at its facility on Selman Drive in Douglasville. The center also has monkeypox testing available.

Valerie Crow, director of communications for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said the COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters are now available at the Douglas facility with no appointment necessary.

Trending Videos