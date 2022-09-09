The Douglas Public Health Center is offering COVID-19 booster shots as well as monkeypox and flu vaccines at its facility on Selman Drive in Douglasville. The center also has monkeypox testing available.
Valerie Crow, director of communications for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said the COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters are now available at the Douglas facility with no appointment necessary.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommend the bivalent booster manufactured by Pfizer for individuals aged 12 and older; and they recommend the bivalent booster by Moderna for adults aged 18 and older.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the current COVID-19 booster doses contain the genetic recipe for the original strain of COVID-19.
The bivalent vaccine contains the genetic recipes for two versions of COVID-19; the original strain, plus the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, offering better protection against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants, according to DPH.
DPH said people should wait at least two months after completing their initial vaccination or their last booster shot before getting the bivalent booster.
At this time, the bivalent vaccine is considered only a booster, according to DPH. It is not to be used as the initial two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The monovalent mRNA CVOID-19 vaccines will still be administered for the primary series of vaccine and as a booster for children under the age of 12.
Georgia is currently seeing an average of 3,000 cases of COVID-19 reported a week, DPH said Wednesday. More than 89% of newly reported COVID-19 cases are caused by the BA.5 variant. Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decrease in the state.
Douglas County and most of metro Atlanta are at Medium Community Level spread, according to the latest update Thursday by the CDC.
Monkeypox, meanwhile, has now been confirmed in more than 1,500 people in Georgia, according to DPH.
Crow said monkeypox vaccinations are currently being offered to people at the Douglas Health Center with certain risk factors by appointment only.
Monkeypox testing is also available by appointment only, Crow said.
Also, on Monday, Sept. 12, the Douglas Public Health Center will be offering flu vaccine, including doses for those 65-and-over, with no appointment necessary. Crow said the cost of the flu vaccine can vary based on insurance plans but that many plans cover the vaccine at no cost.
Call the health department at 770-514-2300 for questions about boosters or vaccines, or if you need to make an appointment for monkeypox testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.