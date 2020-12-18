The number of new COVID-19 cases are at their highest levels yet in Georgia, according to the state Department of Public Health.
From Dec. 7-14, the seven-date average of new cases reported increased over 13% over the previous seven-day average, the DPH said in release earlier this week. DPH said the increases “may appear small” but the numbers “reflect our highest case numbers ever, and are not decreasing or leveling off day to day.”
As of Friday, the total number of confirmed cases in Douglas was at 5,974 and the death count was at 95.
The seven-day moving average of new cases — which the state uses to show trends — was at 53 in Douglas on Friday.
Douglas has seen 768 newly confirmed cases over the past two weeks, with a case rate of 506 per 100,000 people. Anything above 100 cases per 100,000 is considered high transmission.
Dr. Janet Memark, medical director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said in an email update the case rate in Douglas earlier in the week was closer to 727 per 100,000 when adding in rapid antigen test results for the past two weeks.
“That is over 6-7 times what would be considered high transmission,” Memark wrote. “We are in substantial community transmission of COVID-19. Hospitals are extremely full with a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to match the record number of cases that we are seeing. Much of what we are seeing is thought to be due to the holiday traveling and gathering from the Thanksgiving vacation.”
Memark said while vaccinations were given to some health care workers this week, availability of vaccinations for most of the population is still months away.
“Many of our residents can be hospitalized or lose their lives to COVID-19 in that time frame,” she said. “We need you to help us slow this down and reverse the trajectory that we are on.”
Memark said all citizens should wear masks in public, avoid gatherings with those outside your immediate family or bubble, stay at least six feet from others and wash your hands.
COVID-19 cases in the Douglas County School System remained relatively low as students being a two-and-half week Christmas break beginning Monday.
For the week ending Friday, there 41 cases in the district, with Alexander High reporting six new cases, the most new cases at any school. AHS reported a district-high 18 cases for the week ending Dec. 11 and and a district-high 13 cases for the week ending Dec. 4, which also included new cases from Thanksgiving week.
Superintendent Trent North in an email newsletter to parents Friday thanked parents for their “patience and cooperation with the safety protocols” for students and staff.
“With the diligence of staff members and the compliance of our students, we were successful in managing COVID-19,” North wrote. “The valiant efforts of our school nurses, principals, and central office personnel in tracking positive cases and their contacts allowed our schools to stay open. They worked over nights and weekends to ensure the safety of students and staff. A special thank you goes to our bus drivers for getting our students to and from schools safely this semester.”
North said he looks forward to staff returning Jan. 4 and students on Jan. 6. He said the plan is to continue with the current hybrid learning model, with students in traditional learning continuing to attend school in-person Monday through Thursday and at home on Friday, and students in School-Based Digital Learning continuing to learn at home Monday through Friday.
Meanwhile, a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened at Deer Lick Park in Douglasville on Friday.
Testing is being provided at no charge at the site through a collaboration with DC Pulmonary Medicine, Douglas County government, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Parks and Recreation and Premier Drugstore.
The Deer Lick testing site is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No appointment is required. More information can be found at douglasvillecovid.com or by calling 678-909-4909.
