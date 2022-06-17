The number of new cases of COVID-19 is creeping up for the first time in about four months.
Douglas County moved into the Medium Community Level category as of Thursday night, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC in recent months has developed the new Community Level rating system, which takes into account new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the% of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
Douglas had a case rate per 100,000 population of 206.36 as well as 9.7 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and 5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the CDC statistics show.
Douglas is one of 11 counties in and around metro Atlanta now in Medium Community Level along with neighboring Cobb, Paulding and Fulton counties. Neighboring Carroll County remained in Low Community Level status with Thursday’s update by the CDC.
Statistics from the Georgia Department of Public Health updated Wednesday show the seven-day moving average of new cases at 31.1 in Douglas, which is the highest that number has been since Feb. 12 when it was at 31 as the county was coming off a spike around the holidays; the holiday spike peaked with the seven-day moving average at 374.6 on Jan. 4.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health, in a release Friday on the Medium Community Level status, urged Douglas County citizens to “take the necessary prevention steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”
CDPH also shared the following recommendations from the CDC:
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Everyone 5 years of age and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, and everyone ages 5 and older is eligible for a booster shot.
• Get tested if you have symptoms.
• Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
• Wear a mask on public transportation.
• You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.
• If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public. Individuals are also encouraged to consult with their primary healthcare provider for more guidance.
To learn more about the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html
