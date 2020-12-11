COVID-19 cases and deaths in Douglas County and across the state are spiking to levels at or above the peak seen in the middle of July.
The seven-day moving average of confirmed cases, which shows the average of confirmed cases over the past week, was at 54.9 for Douglas County on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That’s the highest the seven-day moving average — which the state reports to show trends — has been in Douglas since it peaked at 56.7 on July 19.
Douglas has seen 663 newly confirmed cases over the past two weeks, with a case rate of 436 per 100,000 people. Anything above 100 cases per 100,000 is considered high transmission.
In the seven days between Dec. 4-11, there were 10 deaths caused by the disease in Douglas, according to the DPH. That’s the most deaths in a seven-day period since the pandemic began and the seven-day moving average of 1.3 deaths on Dec. 11 is also a high for the county, state data shows. There were 95 total deaths in Douglas caused by COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, according to the state DPH.
While public health officials say that schools remain the safest place for students during the pandemic, the number of cases in Douglas County schools is increasing, according to Dr. Janet Memark, medical director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
The school system reports school-level positive coronavirus cases each Friday. For the week ending Dec. 4, which also includes Thanksgiving week when schools were out, the district reported 49 new cases. Thirteen of those cases were at Alexander High School and four were at North Douglas Elementary. All other schools had three or less new cases for that reporting period.
“We, at CDPH, understand the need for students to be in schools, and we are working as hard as possible to identify infected students and staff and their close contacts to keep them from infecting others in the school,”Memark wrote in a Thursday letter to parents and students in Douglas County. “At this point, we have seen little in-school transmission, but we do see weekly increases in the number of cases coming back positive in the school system from outside the school.”
Memark said officials are seeing “more and more” cases that are occurring outside of school in settings, such as slumber parties, athletic teams, holiday parties and social gatherings.
“We ask that you and your families are diligent about wearing your mask and keeping your distance,” Memark wrote. “We also ask that you try to limit the amount of contact that your family members have with those outside of your immediate families. The case rate is too high to let our guard down. Although the vaccine gives us a glimmer of hope, it will be months before we can vaccinate the general population.”
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said contract tracing has determined that rising numbers of transmission at Alexander have been unrelated to school sponsored activities or school attendance. North said the cases at Alexander could include students working from home through digital learning and employees working from home or on leave.
“Among the positive cases at Alexander High School, none of the individuals are currently on campus,” North said. “As soon as we become aware of an individual testing positive in our tracing process, that individual must isolate. Those who have been directly exposed to the coronavirus through a close contact must also quarantine.”
While North said the school system reports more detailed statistics to the state, DPH only reports some of the data and the numbers it reports can be slightly older than the county’s data.
The state’s School-Aged COVID-19 Surveillance Report shows data for confirmed cases by age group, including 5-10 year olds, 11-13 and 14-17, ages that roughly match the ages of elementary, middle and high school students.
Statewide, for the week beginning Nov. 23, the most recent reported numbers, the data show that high-school-aged students accounted for about half of the newly confirmed cases in Georgia, and elementary and middle school aged students accounted for about 25% each.
At the county level, the state shows data for all school-aged children but doesn’t break it down by elementary, middle and high school level. Douglas County children ages 5-17 have accounted for 372 total cases to date, with those ages 18-22 accounting for 456 cases and those 23 years and older accounting for 4,111 cases through Dec. 3. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 among all school-aged children in Douglas was 112, which the state considers high.
North said the school system will continue to follow the advice of the public health experts in order to make school safe for students and staff during the pandemic.
“In our school environment, we have trained our employees to follow Centers for Disease Control and Cobb and Douglas Health Department recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” he said. “We will continue following these guidelines and diligently work to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff members. We still agree with the CDC for affirming that our nation’s schools remain the safest place for students during the pandemic.”
Portia Lake, director of public information for DCSS, said parents who want to switch their children from traditional in-person learning to School-Based Digital Learning due to concerns about the pandemic should contact the principal at their child’s school.
