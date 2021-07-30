The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in Douglas County and across the state, with the number of hospitalizations in the county spiking.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said in her weekly update Douglas has had a “10 times increase in COVID hospitalizations since the beginning of the summer.”
“Cases have been on the rise since the beginning of July,” Memark said. “Most of this activity seems to be due to the Delta variant, which is thought to be much more contagious than the original SARS-COV2 virus. The estimates for Georgia are over 80% of the virus in circulation is due to the Delta variant.”
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows there were 17 new COVID-19 hospital admissions in Douglas County for the seven-day reporting period from July 21-27, marking a 70% increase in hospitalizations from the previous seven days.
Both Douglas and Cobb counties are considered by the CDC as “high transmission,” a designation given to counties with a 14-day case rate of 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
Douglas County had 330 newly confirmed cases in the two week period through Friday, and a 14-day case rate of 217 cases per 100,000 people, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
The CDC on Tuesday updated its recommendations for mask-wearing. The agency is now advising all people, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties like Douglas considered “high transmission.”
The CDC also changed its guidance on masks in schools, recommending “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
Memark said the CDC “recommendations were meant to try to keep as many children in school as possible to allow them to keep learning.”
“Because so many children have not or cannot get vaccinated, masking is one of the only prevention tools we have to decrease spread,” Memark said.
The Douglas County School System adopted plans earlier in the summer to make mask-wearing optional at all levels, with three feet of physical distancing required only at the elementary school level.
Portia Lake, spokesperson for DCSS, said that as of Friday afternoon the school system still planned to start classes next Wednesday with masks optional.
Statewide, the COVID-19 case rate has increased 204% over the last 14 days, according to a release Friday from the state DPH. On Thursday, the number of new cases in Georgia totaled 4,612 — the highest number since mid-February.
Hospitalizations statewide have increased by about 50% in the last 14 days, and deaths have increased by about 18% in the same period, according to the DPH.
Vaccination has “stalled” statewide and only 40% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, DPH said. In Douglas County, roughly 40% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The Delta variant spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another, compared with earlier strains, according to the DPH. The state agency said the highest spread of cases and severe outcomes are happening in places with low vaccination rates, and virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.
“Unfortunately, we can expect COVID numbers to keep growing. People who are unvaccinated or skip their second dose of vaccine are targets for infection,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. High vaccination coverage will reduce spread of the virus in your community and elsewhere — and help prevent new variants from emerging.”
COVID-19 vaccines are free and widely available statewide without insurance or identification, DPH said. To find a vaccination location or to schedule an appointment, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
