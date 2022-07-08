COVID-19 cases in Douglas County continue to rise, leading the county’s top judge to warn that more precautions may be coming to the courthouse.
Douglas, Cobb, Paulding and Coweta counties are all now in High Community Level status as of the Thursday update by the Centers for Disease Control.
Neighboring Carroll County is at the Medium Community Level, while Douglas’ neighbor to the east, Fulton County, is at Low Community Level.
Douglas County Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain told the county’s elected officials in an email that if the county remains in High status as of the CDC update next Thursday, he will reimpose the six foot social distancing requirement and mask mandate at the courthouse effective Monday, July 18 until the county drops back to at least Medium status.
McClain said in the email that there are no plans to shut down court, which he said remains “mostly virtual,” except for jury trials.
Cobb County Chief Judge Chief Judge Rob Leonard issued an order this past week reinstating the mask mandate as a result of that county’s High status.
The Centers for Disease Control developed the new Community Level rating system, which takes into account new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
Douglas had a seven-day case rate per 100,000 population of 209.1, 13.2 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and 7.7% of staffed inpatient beds with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the latest CDC statistics show.
“Over the last couple of months, we have had a slow and steady rise in the number of COVID hospitalizations, that started with the Omicron BA.2.12.1 variant, but has now shifted to the BA. 4 and 5 variants,” Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said in an email update Friday. “Please remember that when we enter High transmission, it is recommended that we wear masks in public spaces, get tested if experiencing symptoms, and stay up-to-date on vaccines.”
Memark said everyone over the age of 6 months is eligible for the vaccine, and everyone older than 5 is eligible for the vaccine series, plus the booster shot.
Everyone over the age of 50 and those who are immunocompromised are eligible for the second booster shot, she said.
“If you are 12 years and older, have mild to moderate symptoms, and are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID disease, you may be eligible for one of the outpatient treatment medications available by prescription from your physician or at one of the Test to Treat locations,” Memark said. “Keep in mind that you need to be treated within five days of the onset of symptoms.”
To find a Test to Treat location near you, visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Pages/default.aspx
For more information about COVID-19 Community Levels, visit https://bit.ly/3OPAyKM.
