When the Georgia Department of Public Health was looking for sites to place COVID-19 testing kit kiosks, county fire Chief Roderick Jolivette gladly offered his facilities.
A free COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk has been placed at fire headquarters on Veterans Memorial Highway. The kiosk can be accessed 24 hours a day.
“We thought this would be a good thing for our citizens to have 24 hour access to the testing kits,” Jolivette said. “This aligns with our values of putting our citizens first. It is a part of our community engagement.”
The kiosks offer access to free COVID-19 testing 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
After completing a brief registration form, the kiosks dispense a test kit that includes a nasal swab, like other at-home tests, and instructions on collecting the specimen.
Once the specimen is collected, it is safely packaged back into the kit and placed in the kiosk. The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests provided through a DPH kiosk, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed for the test.
In many cases, individuals will receive notification of their test results by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection.
“We want to make this real accessible to our citizens,” Jolivette said. “We are very excited to be hosting this site.”
Jolivette said it makes sense for a kiosk to be located at site where immediate help could be provided.
“If a citizen needed help, we are here for them,” Jolivette said.
