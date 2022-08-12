Croft looking to bring cancer awareness with 5K

Former Douglas County High track and cross country standout McKenna Croft hopes to use her running skills to raise cancer awareness.
The current Georgia Tech student-athlete will host the Run From the Sun 5K on the Douglas County High campus next weekend.
Proceeds from the race will go towards research for melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
Croft is passionate about running and she had a personal battle with the disease.
When Croft was 15, she was diagnosed with melanoma on the bottom of her right foot.
She had surgery to remove the cancer.
The cancer diagnosis led to her missing a year of playing soccer and running cross country for Douglas County.
“There are two sports I am very passionate about,” Croft said. “I realized that even though my circumstances were not ideal, there are many others who are struggling to recover and overcome skin cancer every day.”
“I’m very fortunate to be able to do something and give back to the community,” Croft said. “I want to spread the awareness.”
All funds for the race will be donated to the Melanoma Research Foundation, which is leading the melanoma community to transform melanoma from one of the deadliest cancers to one of the most treatable through research, education and advocacy.
The race will be held at the Douglas County High School track at 8:30 a.m. and registration is $15 per person. Participants are also encouraged to wear orange for skin cancer awareness.
