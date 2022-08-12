Croft looking to bring cancer awareness with 5K

Former Douglas County High track and cross country standout McKenna Croft will host a benefit 5K race at the school next weekend.

 Special Photo

Former Douglas County High track and cross country standout McKenna Croft hopes to use her running skills to raise cancer awareness.

The current Georgia Tech student-athlete will host the Run From the Sun 5K on the Douglas County High campus next weekend.

